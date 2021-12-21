William and Kate exchange cute glance with one another at Christmas carol concert

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gazed into each other's eyes during a Christmas carol concert.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, shared the romantic glance during the recording of Together at Christmas, a carol service airing on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The tender moment was caught on camera during Ellie Goulding performance in front of the audience at Westminster Abbey.

As the song draws to a close, William stares at his wife of 10-years, before she catches his eyes.

The pair gaze at one and another and smiling for a few moments before Kate returns to her programme.

