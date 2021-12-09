Woolly mammoths survived for thousands of years longer than originally thought, scientists have found.

A study of soil has revealed that the shaggy beasts were still around in northern Canada just 5,000 years ago.

Although an isolated colony survived on an island off Russia until 4,000 years ago it was believed apart from that, the species became extinct 10,000 years ago.

Soil samples taken from the Yukon’s permafrost in Northern Canada have revealed that many species’ extinction date may need to be revised, according to a new study.