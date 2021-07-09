The world’s deepest dive pool has opened in Dubai, with a staggering depth of 60 metres.

The new attraction features a “sunken city”, with a promotional video showing divers exploring “abandoned” apartments and playing table football, pool and chess underwater.

The Deep Dive Dubai pool holds the water volume of six Olympic-sized swimming pools and was awarded the Guinness record for "deepest swimming pool for diving" on 27 June. The United Arab Emirates city already boasts the world’s tallest skyscraper and largest mall.

The facility has opened its doors to invited guests and will open to the public later this year.