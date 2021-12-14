Three men claim they saw mysterious 'yowie' while driving home

Three men from Australia have claimed they saw the mysterious “yowie” while driving home

The men from Queensland were driving to the Jimna Base Camp when they allegedly spotted “apelike figure with longarms” under a street light, saying the figure noticed them and turned in their direction.

Seamus FitzGerald told The Courier Mail: “I’ve never really had a paranormal or strange experience like that before. I hardly slept that night and the feeling was overwhelming that I had seen something that I never believed in previously.”

