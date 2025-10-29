Judge resigns after she’s caught peeing in bush by police

A judge has resigned after she was caught peeing in a bush near a courthouse by police.

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox 10 shows Judge Pro Tempore Kristyne Schaaf-Olson allegedly urinating in the street in Yavaoi County, Arizona at around 1.30am on 4 October.

An officer can be seen approaching her and asking what she is doing, to which she replied: “I’m waiting… Uber.”

Her husband appeared and tried to usher her away, insisting that “it wasn’t her” after the officer accused her of “puking and urinating, exposing herself to several people”.

The police report said Schaaf-Olson showed signs of intoxication and slurred her speech. Her husband was cited for resisting arrest, interfering with a crime scene investigation and obstruction of government operations.