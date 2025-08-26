Time-lapse video shows haboob dust storm blanketing Arizona

Watch as a ‘haboob’ dust storm rolls over Arizona, plunging the city of Phoenix into near-zero visibility.

Time-lapse footage from Monday (25 August) shows a towering wall of dust beginning to cover the metro area of the city.

The rare weather phenomenon and resulting thunderstorm resulted in widespread power outages, with more than 55,000 people being left without electricity across the state, whilst flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were severely delayed or grounded.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issues dust storm and thunderstorm warnings, cautioning drivers to “pull aside to stay alive”.

A haboob is a dust storm carried by the winds produced by a thunderstorm. They typically occur in flat, dry-land areas.