An out-of-control vehicle speeds across six lanes of traffic narrowly missing several vehicles moments before crashing into a business premise.

The driver was spotted narrowly missing several cars as they skid across a busy intersection in Darwin, Australia.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services released footage showing the Toyota Hilux speed through six lanes after failing to negotiate a turn.

The two passengers, a female driver and young child, were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Superintendent Daniel Shean said, “It is incredibly lucky no-one else was injured in this incident. Drivers are reminded to always drive with attention.”