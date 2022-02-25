President Biden meets with G7 leaders amid Russian attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden has met with the G7leaders in order to discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The US leader spoke virtually from the White House on Thursday, 24 February, and spoke about the consequences Russia will face.

Soon after the attacks began, Biden released a statement which read: “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

He added: “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

