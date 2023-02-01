Independent TV
Moment final Boeing 747 takes off from Washington
Boeing employees and executives watched on as the final 747 jet took off from Washington.
The aircraft, the world’s first twin-aisle jetliner, departed from Paine Field in Everett.
Customer demand for the plane had diminished as Boeing and Airbus developed more fuel efficient two-engine widebody planes.
An illustration was displayed on the side of the plane to commemorate Joe Sutter, who was the chief engineer in creating the jumbo jet from its conception in 1965 to rollout in 1969.
The flight comes a day after the plane was delivered for the last time, to Atlas Air.
01:08