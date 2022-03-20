Boris Johnson called ‘distasteful and shameless’ for Ukraine war and Brexit comparison

Boris Johnson has sparked debate by comparing the war in Ukraine to Britain’s vote to leave the EU, with one European statesmen branding it “disgraceful”.

Speaking to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, Mr Johnson apparently drew a parallel between membership of the EU and the Russian invasion.

Former European Council president Donald Tusk said: “Boris Johnson likens Ukrainians’ fight to British people voting for Brexit.

“I can still remember the enthusiasm of Putin and Trump after the referendum. Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”