Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with heckles from the press on Friday, as he welcomed his controversial Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán. As the pair entered No 10, a reporter asked: “What’s the message to Muslims today? What’s the joint message to the Muslim community? How about sorry?” The remarks come after Mr Orbán called refugees “Muslim invaders” and described migrants as “a poison”. Downing Street condemned the Hungarian prime minister’s comments as “divisive and wrong” on Thursday, but argued that the meeting between the two leaders was “vital” to Britain’s interests.