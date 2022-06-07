Boris Johnson rules out prospect of a snap election after winning confidence vote

Boris Johnson has ruled out the prospect of calling a snap election after surviving a confidence vote.

Conservative MPs voted by 211 to 148 in their secret ballot to confirm confidence in their leader - and the prime minister - on Monday evening.

“I’m certainly not interested in snap elections,” Mr Johnson said, after calling the result “decisive”.

“What I’m interested in is delivering right now for the people of this country. We’ve got an amazing agenda and we have a fantastic mandate.”

