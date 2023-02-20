Torrential floods wreck roads and homes in Sao Paulo state

Roads and homes have been heavily damaged by torrential floods in Brazil’s Sau Paulo state.

At least 36 people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been killed in the extreme weather, authorities have said.

The deadly storm, which has hit Brazil’s south east coast, has forced some cities to cancel annual carnival celebrations.

At least 23.6 inches of rain - double the amount of rain expected for the whole month - fell in 24 hours on Sunday (19 February), the state government said.

