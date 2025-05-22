Tourists flee as 600-year-old Ming Dynasty tower roof collapses in China

The roof of a Ming Dynasty tower dating back more than 600 years collapsed in a huge pile of rubble in China's Fengyang county on Monday (19 May).

Eyewitness footage showed part of the historic building collapsing as tourists scrambled to flee the scene.

Local officials said tiles on the east side of the roof of the Fengyang Drum Tower fell around 6:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Monday.

The tower is more than 600 years old, constructed in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.