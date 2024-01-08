CNN anchor chokes up as she announces breast cancer diagnosis live on air

CNN anchor Sara Sidner shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer live on air on Tuesday, 8 January.

The journalist, 51, became emotional as she announced that she is in her second month of chemotherapy treatment for stage three cancer.

In a powerful message, Sidner urged viewers to think about eight women in their lives - referencing the approximately one in eight women in the US who will develop invasive breast cancer in the course of their life, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

She also urged viewers to get their breasts checked every year and perform self-examinations.