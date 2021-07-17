Several people in a western German town have died after their houses collapsed when the ground beneath them sank suddenly, regional authorities said.

Rescuers rushed Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne.

Aerial photos showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.

Heavy rainfall and devastating floods have left at least 110 people dead in parts of western Germany and Belgium.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for hundreds more still unaccounted for or in danger.