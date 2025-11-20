Angry residents wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders have taken to the streets of Delhi accusing authorities of ignoring a pollution crisis.

Holding placards demanding the right to breathe safe air, dozens gathered at the iconic Jantar Mantar on Tuesday (18 November).

Local activist Amal said: “The AQI in Delhi is very high and it affects children. It affects us. My mother has had asthma for the past 10 years. She didn’t have it before that.”

The protest comes as Delhi's Air Quality Index hit a "severe" level on Thursday (20 November), breaching 400 due to slow winds and a persisting toxic haze.