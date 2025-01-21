Underwater footage show Disco Scallops dance into lobster pots and onto our menus

This is the moment ‘Disco Scallops’ dance their way into lobster pots and onto our menus.

Footage from Fishtek Marine found that scallops, with their multitude of eyes, were drawn to “Potlights” initially designed to attract crabs and lobsters.

This innovative approach, dubbed “scallop discos,” offers a low-impact alternative to dredging, which harms seabed ecosystems.

The Disco Scallop brand, now on menus at select restaurants, including Mitch Tonks’ Rockfish group, provides fishermen with diversified income and consumers with guilt-free scallops.

This method also holds promise for fishing within offshore wind farms where dredging is restricted.