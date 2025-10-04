'The hurt has been heard' says Andy Burnham at scene of synagogue attack

Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham promised that “the hurt has been heard” following a terrorist attack at a synagogue that killed two people on Thursday (2 October).

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed his car into pedestrians at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, before attacking them with a knife and trying to force his way inside. He was fatally shot by police on scene.

On Friday, attendees of a vigil for the victims accused the government of allowing antisemitism to grow in the UK.

“I wanted to come back here today to make it clear to the community that the real hurt expressed yesterday has been heard,” Burnham told reporters Saturday, at the site of the attack.