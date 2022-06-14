Grenfell Tower fire fifth anniversary memorial service held at Westminster Abbey

A memorial was held on Tuesday (14 June) to honour the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tower fire.

Multi-faith leaders at Westminster Abbey read out the names of the 72 men, women, and children who died in the disaster.

Attendees included figures such as Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time, London mayor Sadiq Khan, and journalist Jon Snow.

Snow called the fire the "worst domestic tragedy" of his career and called for those responsible to face justice.

More than 50 buildings in England still have Grenfell-style cladding at present.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.