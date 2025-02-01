Moment drive-by gunman shoots at mourners during wake for teenage knife crime victim

This is the moment a gunman opened fire at a crowd of mourners attending the wake of a teenage knife crime victim.

Mourners had gathered at St Mary’s Church Hall in Lozells, Birmingham, to remember 17-year-old Akeem Bailey, when four shots were fired from a stolen Nissan Quashai.

A man, 19, was shot in the chest and another man the same age was hit in the left foot.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the right knee, while a girl, 14, was hurt when she was knocked over and trampled as people fled.

Meshaq Berryman was identified as the gunman who opened fire on 24 February, 2023.

Berryman was found guilty of three charges of attempted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years on Friday (31 January).