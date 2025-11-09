Footage of the arrest of Gavin Plumb, who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby, has been revealed in a new documentary.

Bodycam footage played on Inside the Arrest, which features undercover police officers and journalists commenting on the case, shows officers entering the home of the 38-year-old in Harlow, Essex, to inform him of his arrest.

“I’m not gonna lie she’s a fantasy of mine, she’s a fantasy of a lot of guys, isn’t she?”, he tells officers.

Commenting on the moment of arrest, Loose Women star Jane Moore said: “I think he has no idea of what he’s done and what’s about to hit him, which is the full might of the law. Thank goodness.”

Plumb was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years after being convicted of soliciting murder and encouraging or assisting others to rape and kidnap.