Fears over a humanitarian disaster are rising as the Taliban continue to advance through Afghanistan's cities.

The Taliban continue to close in on the capital city of Kabul as both UK and US governments are preparing to evacuate the city.

Fighters are thought to have control over two-thirds of the country only weeks after the complete withdrawal of US troops.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby today confirmed 3,000 troops are to be sent into Afghanistan to help US officials leave.

The UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced the "vast bulk" of British embassy staff will come back from Kabul over the coming days.