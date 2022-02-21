Passenger train engulfed by huge fire in India

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive fire broke out in an empty train in Northern India’s Bihar.

The fire, of which the cause is yet to be ascertained, took place at the Madhubani railway station.

Visuals show roaring flames emerging from the empty compartments as locals run about the station in their efforts to douse the blaze.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Swatantra Senani Superfast Express and was extinguished around 9:50 am (India local time).

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

