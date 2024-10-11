Rescuers search through rubble after Israel’s strike on central Beirut kills 22

Rescuers searched through huge piles of rubble in Beirut after at least 22 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in Israel's airstrikes on Lebanon's capital on Thursday, 10 October, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The first strike appeared to target an eight-storey apartment block in Ras al-Nabaa, with witnesses reporting continued explosions within the building as a large emergency response rushed to the scene.

The second strike, in the area of Burj Abi Haidar, is reported to have collapsed an entire building, which was engulfed in flames.