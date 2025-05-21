A British doctor working in Gaza has described it as a "slaughterhouse" as the UN's humanitarian chief warns that 14,000 Palestinian babies could die within 48 hours if more aid does not enter the territory.

Surgeon Tom Potokar compared the situation in Khan Younis to Stalingrad due to the "massive extent of destruction."

"Because of the blockade, there's so little stuff getting in. There's no food getting in, so people are starving. There's very little medical supplies coming in," he added.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that despite more supplies arriving in Gaza, none have yet reached the starving population as teams ran out of time after the Israeli military made them transfer the aid onto separate trucks.