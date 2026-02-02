Jeffrey Epstein was filmed running around the kitchen island at his Little Saint James home with an unidentified person in new footage published by the Justice Department as part of a huge release of files.

Another video released on Friday (30 January) shows the disgraced financier dancing with another person, whose identity has been obscured.

Three million pages of documents, including 2,000 videos and 18,000 photos, in the Epstein files were released more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline.

One of the videos released showed Epstein being asked if he was the "devil himself" by an unidentified interviewer.