An innocent John Lewis shopper was thrown to the ground by security after he was mistaken for a shoplifter.

Footage from 25 September shows a John Lewis worker accusing a man of theft from the store on Above Bar Street, Southampton.

After the man asks to see the worker’s badge, two security officers from Go!Southampton’s BID team appear and push the individual to the pavement. His bag is searched whilst he is held on the ground.

No stolen items were found and the man received an apology.

A spokesperson for John Lewis said: "We were very concerned to see this video, and are urgently investigating this matter."

A spokesperson from Go!Southampton said: "We are aware of the incident, which we are taking very seriously.

"Our service partner Argenbright Security Europe Limited are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the event."