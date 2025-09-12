Burglar breaks into popular shopping centre in £1.4million watch heist

This is the moment a burglar breaks into a popular shopping centre to steal over £1.4million worth of luxury watches.

CCTV footage shared by Kent Police on Thursday (11 September) shows the masked assailant walking towards Bluewater Shopping Centre, before entering and ascending the stairs.

He can then be seen walking back down the stairs nearly two hours later with a full sack of stolen watches.

Officers located the individual’s getaway car, which had cloned number plates, through CCTV footage and mobile data and he was arrested five days later.

David Buisson, of Malkin Drive, Harlow pleaded guilty to commit burglary in July. On Thursday, he was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.