Missiles fired by Russian forces have hit a residential district in the city of Kharkiv (27 August), according to governors.

Police have identified the missile as an S-300, and it landed at Pavlivska Square, where residents are angry at the damage caused to local amenities.

"I feel hatred, I can't stand it anymore", says one shop owner, adding that thankfully everyone was safe in the blast.

"Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts is under attack," the mayor wrote in a Telegram.

