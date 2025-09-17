Watch as King Charles tells Donald Trump to “watch the sword” as the pair inspect a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 September).

After the 30-minute Beating the Retreat ceremony, which featured 200 US and UK musicians, the pair walked down a line of military personnel.

Standing beside one honour guard who sliced his sword through the air, the King jokingly warned Mr Trump to “watch out” for the blade, with the US president smiling in return.

Mr Trump flew to the UK on Air Force One on Tuesday (16 September). On his first official day, he paid a visit to St George's Chapel to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s grave and witnessed a guard of honour and carriage procession. He will later attend a state banquet.