Activists to compensate Madame Tussauds over King waxwork cake stunt

Activists from Just Stop Oil have been ordered to pay Madame Tussauds £3,500 in compensation.

The protesters slapped vegan chocolate cakes into the face of King Charle's waxwork figure.

Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson, 29, were found guilty of criminal damage on Tuesday, 31 January.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard they targeted the model “in the manner of a slapstick comedy using custard pies.”

This video shows the moment the activists covered the figure in cake.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.