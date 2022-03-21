Horrifying footage captures the moment a fireball erupts from a shopping centre in Kyiv after Russian shelling hit a residential district on Sunday.

At least four people have died as a result of the attack in the neighbourhood of Podil, close to the centre of Ukraine’s capital city, authorities have confirmed.

Rescue teams worked to put out the blaze and pull survivors from the rubble during an overnight mission.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said the Russian shelling also hit several houses in the area.

