This is the moment a landslide devastated a cobalt mine in the Lualaba Province of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Roy Kaumba Mayonde, the provincial interior minister, said 32 bodies have been recovered and more were being searched for following the incident on Saturday (15 November).

After gunfire was heard, miners attempted to flee the area, overcrowding a narrow bridge and causing it to collapse, according to SAEMAPE, the country's artisanal mining agency.

“Miners piled on top of each other, causing injuries and death”, the agency said in a statement on Sunday (16 November).