‘Honk if you hate Elon’: Protests against Musk’s Tesla spread to London

Protests against Elon Musk’s Tesla spread to London this week, calling for people to boycott the company.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Tesla centre in Park Royal, west London, on Saturday (15 March), holding up banners that read “Honk if you hate Elon.”

It followed a Just Stop Oil protest on Wednesday. Two protesters were arrested after pouring orange powdered paint over a robot at a shop in Shepherd's Bush, the Metropolitan Police said.

Organisers are encouraging Tesla owners to sell their cars and for people to dump stock amid calls for a boycott over Musk's close ties with US president Donald Trump.

Tesla has been a target of protests and vandalism in America in recent weeks.