Watch: Federal agents use tear gas and flash grenades to disperse LA protesters

Tear gas, rubber bullets and flash grenades have been used by law enforcement in Los Angeles after protesters took to the streets in response to Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard.

The protesters blocked off a major freeway on Sunday (8 June), setting self-driving cars on fire, as federal agents tried to control the crowd.

Some threw objects at police from behind a makeshift barrier, while others hurled chunks of concrete, rocks and electric scooters and fireworks at California Highway Patrol officers.

Sunday’s protests came on the third and most intense day of demonstrations against Trump’s immigration crackdown in the region, as the arrival of around 300 Guard troops spurred anger and fear among many residents.