Fans of Luigi Mangione have filed into court for the hearing of the 27-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December last year.

On Tuesday (16 September), Mangione was led into the lower Manhattan courtroom handcuffed and with shackles on his feet, after female admirers wearing shirts that said “Free Luigi” had been allowed in to witness proceedings.

During the hearing, a New York judge dismissed two state terrorism charges against Mangione, saying there was “insufficient” evidence behind them.

He still faces an additional second-degree murder charge, as well as a federal murder charge for which he could get the death penalty.