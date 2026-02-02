Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to those aged between 18 and 40

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those aged between 18 and 40 to act now when it comes to lifetime ISAs.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged everyone who does not have a lifetime ISA or a Help to Buy ISA to open one and put £1 in it now.

Speaking on his podcast on Friday (30 January), Mr Lewis said: “That’s because the government has announced the lifetime ISA is to be replaced by a new first-time buyers savings product . we don’t know exactly what it is, but my guess is it will open in April 2028.”

Mr Lewis warned you won’t be able to use the new product for your older age savings, when you are over 60.