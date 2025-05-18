Moment Mexican navy ship’s sails snap in New York’s Brooklyn Bridge crash

Video captures the moment a Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River on Saturday (17 May).

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed two people died and 19 people were injured.

He said all those hurt had suffered injuries on the ship and that no one had entered the river in the collision, which occurred just before 9 p.m.

Footage showed the moment the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts strike the bridge.

The New York City Department of Transportation's website says the bridge has a 135ft clearance at its centre.