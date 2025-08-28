Brawl breaks out in Mexican senate over US military intervention against drug cartels

A brawl broke out in the Mexican Senate between two of the chamber's most senior politicians after a heated debate over US military intervention in Mexico.

Alejandro Moreno, head of the opposition Pri party, and Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the senate president from the ruling Morena party can be seen pushing each other.

The incident came after the Morena party accused the opposition Pri and Pan parties of calling for US military intervention to stop Mexico's drug cartels. The parties deny the claims.

Fernández Noroña said he would call an emergency session on Friday, 29 August, to propose expelling Moreno as a result.