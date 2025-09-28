A Michigan mormon church caught fire after a gunman rammed his car into the building and opened fire on hundreds of people, killing one and injuring nine others.

The shooting broke out at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday morning (28 September), Grand Blanc police said.

Authorities have not yet identified the a 40-year-old suspect, who was killed by responding officers.

Drone video posted to X shows massive plumes of smoke over the burning church as authorities work to get the blaze under control.