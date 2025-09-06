Mike Pence has ‘no doubt’ Russia will attack Nato country if successful in Ukraine

Mike Pence has said that he has “no doubt” that Russia will cross a Nato country’s border if it wins in Ukraine.

Appearing on Newsnight on Friday (5 September), Donald Trump’s former vice president said that the US and its European allies would have to “confront him militarily” if the Russian president expanded his war efforts further into the continent.

He said he envisages the US as a “backstop” to confronting aggression, though European allies would “be at the forefront”.

Mr Pence went on to praise the "coalition of the willing” for “formulating the kind of security guarantees that would create the conditions for a just and lasting peace”, adding that it has “captured Putin’s attention”.