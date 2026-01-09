Jesse Ventura, a former governor of Minnesota, has praised staff and protesters at a Minneapolis school after ICE agents reportedly used pepper spray against students.

On Wednesday (7 January), Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed there was an incident involving federal law enforcement at Roosevelt High School, following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

A federal agent was filmed deploying a chemical irritant on a crowd at the school.

Ventura, a former WWE star, visited his alma mater and spoke to reporters afterwards. “Good for these people who stood up,” he said.

“They’re teaching their students something, that we are a country, we have to be a country of law and a country of the Constitution.”

The Department of Homeland Security denies targeting any students or staff.