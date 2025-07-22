How to avoid ridiculous phone roaming bills on your summer holiday

The summer holidays are officially underway with thousands of Britons jetting off into the sun for a week of relaxation or two.

Whether you have been saving for months for your 2025 holiday, or managed to book a great-value late deal, make sure you do not succumb to extra charges on holiday when using your mobile phone.

Holidaymakers in Corfu have recently been hit with bills for roaming charges of up to £300 after their phones latched on to Albanian mobile phone masts.

This issue is not limited to Corfu/Albania confusion. The Independent's travel expert Simon Calder explains all you need to know.