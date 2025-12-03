Monica Dolan has pledged her support for The Independent's SafeCall campaign.

The Bafta award-winning star joins Thomas Coombes and Sam Hoare in backing the appeal, run with the charity Missing People, to launch a new 24-hour service for young people in crisis.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People, enough for one child to get help.

Text costs £10 plus your network charge. Missing People (Charity No. 1020419, SC047419) receives 100% of your donation. Bill payer’s permission is required. We’ll ask for your consent preferences via text. CS: 02034047251