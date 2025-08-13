New Zealand prime minister accuses Netanyahu of ‘losing the plot’

New Zealand's prime minister Christopher Luxon accused his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of “losing the plot.”

Mr Luxon, who leads the country's National Party, said: "I think what is happening in Gaza is appalling — Netanyahu has gone way too far."

He also accused Mr Netanyahu of "ignoring the international community."

The New Zealand government is considering recognising a Palestinian state, with close allies Australia, as well as the UK, France, and Canada, promising to do so at a UN conference in September.