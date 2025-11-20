Police dog sniffs out suspect hiding in wheelie bin

This is the moment a police dog helped sniff out a suspect who was hiding in a wheelie bin.

Bodycam footage released by Nottinghamshire Police on Monday (17 November) shows PD Seth, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, leading officers in pursuit of two suspects who fled from police after failing to pull over after being stopped.

One suspect was apprehended nearby whilst another escaped after being pursued by PD Seth. The suspect jumped over several fences before hiding in a bin. However, Seth was able to track the suspect down.

Two men, 30 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of a series of offences.