P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff on video call

P&O Ferries has suspended its sailings after making all UK seafaring employees redundant with immediate effect.

The ferry operator, which was bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, cancelled sailings “for the next few days”, including on its route between Scotland and Northern Ireland, and sacked 800 of its staff on a video call shared by BBC South East.

The company says it’s losing £100m a year. “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,” a spokesperson said.

