Parents of a three-year-old Beirut blast victim are still seeking justice one year after the deadly explosion.

Tracy and Paul Naggear's three-year-old daughter, Alexandra, was killed in the Lebanese blast - one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history - that left more than 200 dead.

Victims’ grieving families are still waiting for answers despite the explosion injuring 7,000 and leaving 300,000 displaced.

Sitting inside the room their daughter was killed, the grieving parents said: "We need truth, we need justice, we need accountability."

Along with other survivors, the Naggears, and national and international NGOs are fighting for an investigation into the explosion.