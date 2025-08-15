A pilot was pulled off a flight by police moments before the plane was about to take off as officers suspected he was intoxicated.

Bodycam footage shared by Savannah Airport Police on Thursday (14 August) shows Southwest pilot David Allsop, 52, speaking to police about his recent alcohol consumption after he was escorted off the plane earlier this year.

Allsop said that he drank a “few light beers” the night before with his first officer, and the police officer then commented that he smelled of alcohol.

When he was asked to undertake a field sobriety test, he initially refused saying that it “wasn’t necessary” but later agreed. He failed two of three tests and was taken away for further questioning.

Allsop was charged with a DUI on 15 January and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revoked his pilot certification.